WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Jay Sekulow, member of President Donald Trump's legal team; Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and Jay Inslee, D-Wash.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Arne Duncan, former education secretary.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Some arrested as right-wing rally, counter-protesters clash
Small scuffles broke out Saturday as police in Portland, Oregon, deployed "flash bang" devices and other means to disperse hundreds of right-wing and self-described anti-fascist protesters.
National
The Latest: Trump doesn't talk about James during Ohio rally
The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (all times local):
Local
Under Trump proposal, Minn. immigrants might avoid medical care
A legal immigrant could be denied a temporary visa or permanent residency through a green card if they use Medicaid, food stamps, low-income tax credits and other state and federal social service programs, local officials warn.
Business
For Minnesota firms, tax cuts gave a boost to a robust spring, summer
Most of Minnesota's biggest companies have doubled, and in some cases more than tripled, their profit growth this year.
National
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts; Karl-Anthony Towns replies
The late-night tweet hours before heading to James' Ohio derided the intelligence of one of the nation's most prominent African-American men.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.