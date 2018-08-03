WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Jay Sekulow, member of President Donald Trump's legal team; Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and Jay Inslee, D-Wash.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Arne Duncan, former education secretary.
