WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Reps. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., and Steve Stivers, R-Ohio.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Sam Nunberg, a former official on Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump.