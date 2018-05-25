WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former CIA Director Michael Hayden
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rubio; Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.
Trump makes it easier to fire federal workers for misconduct
President Donald Trump is taking steps to make it easier to fire federal workers for misconduct.
No charges against Appleton officers in fatal shooting
A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against five Appleton police officers involved in a man's deadly shooting earlier this month.
US seeks forfeiture of illegally imported Syrian mosaic
The U.S. government has filed an asset forfeiture complaint involving an ancient mosaic believed to have been looted from war-torn Syria and illegally imported into the United States, where it was seized from a Southern California man.
Emails show collaboration among EPA, climate-change deniers
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a conservative group that dismisses climate change to rally like-minded people for public hearings on science and global warming, counter negative news coverage and tout Administrator Scott Pruitt's stewardship of the agency.
