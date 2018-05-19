WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, a longtime Donald Trump confidant
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
CIA's Haspel can tap undercover work in Russian operations
Scrutiny of the 33-year spy career of new CIA director Gina Haspel has focused on her undercover role in the harsh interrogation of suspected terrorists, but she cut her teeth in intelligence operations against Russia.
National
Georgia GOP primary race centers on guns and immigration
Never mind cutting taxes and creating jobs. The five GOP candidates for Georgia governor are battling over who loves guns the most, who would prove toughest on people in the country illegally, and who would best support President Donald Trump.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the Washington blame game
Deflect blame for the bad things. Take undue credit for the good things.
National
In Pennsylvania, Rep. Barletta faces skeptics in Senate race
Long before he got into politics, Lou Barletta was an aspiring professional baseball player who, he says, flunked a tryout with Major League Baseball's Cincinnati Reds because he couldn't hit a curveball.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.