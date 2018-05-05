WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer; Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Avenatti.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Avenatti; Kim Arrroch, British's ambassador to the United States.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Minnesota lawmakers have two weeks left, much to do at the Capitol
The Legislature is behind its usual pace in getting bills turned into law.
Business
Tsunami of lobbying greets bipartisan effort at Minnesota Capitol to tax opioids
More than three dozen lobbyists were deployed to kill penny-a-pill measure.
National
AP review shows consequences of arming adults in schools
They are the "good guys with guns" the National Rifle Association says are needed to protect students from shooters: a school police officer, a teacher…
World
Sanctioned Russian billionaire questioned by Mueller's team
Viktor Vekselberg was also a target of sanctions last month.
National
Dallas restaurant's gun regulation message draws NRA's ire
The National Rifle Association has tweeted at followers to avoid patronizing a Dallas restaurant that said it's donating a portion its proceeds this week to "organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.