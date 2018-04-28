WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former FBI Director James Comey.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Man who killed Maine sheriff's deputy now in custody
The search for a man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy came to an end Saturday, the fourth day of an intense manhunt in the woods of central Maine.
National
The Latest: Cautious optimism felt among Utah Democrats
The Latest on the Utah Democratic convention (all times local):
National
US House OKs balloon pilot medical exams after Texas crash
The U.S. House has approved a measure requiring medical checks for commercial hot air balloon pilots in an effort to avoid a reoccurrence of a 2016 crash that killed 16 people in Texas.
National
Arizona police officer shot by carjacking suspect dies
A police officer in the Arizona border city of Nogales was killed after he tried to stop a carjacking suspect.
National
The Latest: Tester says he's committed to helping veterans
The Latest on White House doctor Ronny Jackson's withdrawal from consideration to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.