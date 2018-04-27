WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former FBI Director James Comey.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
Residents and businesses are still cleaning up from flooding that deluged parts of Kauai, but community leaders are urging tourists to keep coming so residents don't suffer an economic calamity on top of record-breaking rains that smothered a normally green landscape in reddish-brown water.
National
Navajos say Utah county wants native candidate off ballot
Navajo Nation leaders say a Utah county is trying to keep a native candidate off the ballot during the first election since a federal judge ruled voting districts were drawn based on race.
National
Trump: U.S. 'not going to be played' by North Korea's Kim
President Donald Trump claimed credit for a historic inter-Korean summit, but now faces a burden in helping turn the Korean leaders' bold but vague vision for peace into reality.
National
The Latest: Trump: Kim meeting 'should be quite something'
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea (all times local):
National
Report: Ex-Utah police chief gave women inappropriate hugs
The police chief of one of Salt Lake City's largest suburbs, who described himself to others as a "hugger," was fired because female employees accused him of giving them lingering hugs, according to an investigative report.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.