WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Perez; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; White House legislative affairs director Marc Short.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
