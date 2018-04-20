WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Not immediately available.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Kansas officials boost projected tax collections by $540M
A new fiscal forecast for Kansas' government Friday boosted projected tax collections enough for some officials to declare that the state can afford extra spending on public schools lawmakers have approved, while a top Republican called for tax cuts.
National
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens charged over charity donor list
St. Louis prosecutors on Friday charged Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with a felony for using a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign, adding to the woes of the first-term governor who responded by calling it another effort to "smear" him.
National
Judge won't order Flint bottled water program to resume
A federal judge has denied a request to order Michigan officials to resume distribution of free bottled water in Flint.
National
The Latest: Greitens: Gardner out to "smear" my name
The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
National
The Latest: Arts group says it welcomes 53 contest finalists
The Latest on the Maine high school student who fled his native Zambia and sued to be allowed to participate in a U.S. poetry contest (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.