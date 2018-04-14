WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
