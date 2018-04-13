WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — To be announced.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump: U.S. and allies are attacking Syria
The U.S., France and Britain launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it again.
Local
University of Minnesota's $34,000 probe of regent found no wrongdoing
$34,000 inquiry found no evidence to support allegations.
Nation
Sources say Robert Mueller can prove Michael Cohen lied about key trip to Prague
Evidence signals meeting with Russian, sources say.
National
The Latest: Syria's capital rocked by loud explosions
The Latest on U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria (all times local):
National
Pence urges Latin American allies to isolate Venezuela
Showing solidarity with opposition leaders, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Latin American allies on Friday to further isolate Venezuela, suggesting the Trump administration would seek additional sanctions to counter the country's political crisis.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.