WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Thomas Bossert, White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sen. Michael Rounds, R-S.D.; Christopher Wylie, co-founder, Cambridge Analytica
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.
