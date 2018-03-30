WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — David Shulkin, former secretary of veterans affairs; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for refugees.
