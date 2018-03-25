WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Mark Kelly, co-founder of Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence; Ret. Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowksi, former presidential campaign manager for Donald Trump.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Warner; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin, Ryan Deitsch and Kyle Kashuv.