WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Mark Kelly, co-founder of Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence; Ret. Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowksi, former presidential campaign manager for Donald Trump.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Warner; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin, Ryan Deitsch and Kyle Kashuv.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Hundreds of thousands decry guns: 'This just needs to stop'
Summoned to action by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and U.S. citiesto press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.
St. Paul
In St. Paul, 20,000 rally for gun control
In rallies at the Capitol and in a few other communities across Minnesota, students found new power and energy as they led March for Our Lives demonstrations.
National
The Latest: "March for Our Lives" rallies draw huge crowds
The Latest on student-led protests against gun violence (all times Eastern Daylight Time):
Local
Industry lobbyists push back on Minnesota elder care reforms
With deep pockets and an army of lobbyists, Minnesota's nursing home industry exerts powerful influence at the Legislature.
National
Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.