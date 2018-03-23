WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowksi, former presidential campaign manager for Donald Trump
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Warner; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin, Ryan Deitsch and Kyle Kashuv.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Minn. board that oversees protection for vulnerable kids criticized in audit
Report stated that guardian ad litem program has struggled to meet increased demand for services.
Nation
Moore supporters offered attorney $10,000 to drop client who accused candidate of sexual impropriety
They wanted attorney to drop candidate's accuser as client, discredit her story.
Politics
Papadopoulos more than 'coffee boy' in Trump campaign, e-mails show
Among those who communicated with Papadopoulos were such senior campaign figures as Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, the e-mails show.
National
FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base
Investigators said Friday that they are stumped as to why a man who emigrated 25 years ago from India drove a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force Base this week.
Business
China's volley in trade war may first hit hog farmers in Minnesota, Midwest
The No. 3 international buyer of Minnesota pork says it will scale back.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.