WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Angus King, I-Maine; South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
