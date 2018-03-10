WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.,
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.
