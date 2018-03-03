WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Ross; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Andrew Pollack, father of student killed in Florida school shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex misconduct allegations
Colorado lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Friday to expel a Democratic state House member over sexual harassment allegations, making him the nation's second state lawmaker kicked out for such misconduct since the rise of the #MeToo movement.
National
Texas primary sets midterm cycle voting turnout record
As early voting for the Texas primary entered its final day, the state had already set a non-presidential cycle record for the number of people turning out.
National
Trump leaves lawmakers hanging on gun priorities
In his quest to tackle gun violence, President Donald Trump has ricocheted between calling for tougher laws and declaring his fealty to the Second Amendment's right to bear arms, leaving a trail of befuddled lawmakers and advocates in his wake.
National
Feds say police spokesman illegally sold dozens of guns
A police lieutenant and department spokesman used his job to get around California's strict gun laws in order to resell dozens of guns without a license, federal prosecutors said Friday.
National
The Latest: Lawyer: Charges against policeman are misguided
The Latest on the arrest of a California police lieutenant accused of selling guns without a license (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.