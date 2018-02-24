WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Dana Loesch, National Rifle Association spokeswoman; David Hogg and Ashley Kurtz, a senior and a teacher, respectively, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Brian Mast, R-Fla.; Austin Eubanks, a survivor of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado; Michele Gay, who co-founded Safe and Sound Schools after her daughter was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut; Nicole Hockley, who helped found Sandy Hook Promise after her son was killed in that shooting; John Mina, police chief in Orlando, Florida; Andy Parker, whose daughter was shot to death by a co-worker during a live news broadcast in 2015.
