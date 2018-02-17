WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie; and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., Ed Royce, R-Calif., Charlie Dent, R-Pa., and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.
