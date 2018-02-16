WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Reps. Ed Royce, R-Calif., Charlie Dent, R-Pa., and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
How to disrupt an election: Fake IDs, fraud and Facebook
A year before Donald Trump announced his presidential candidacy, two Russian operatives landed in the United States to lay groundwork for an intelligence operation targeting the legitimacy of the 2016 election.
National
US Sen. Harris endorses Newsom for California governor
California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has endorsed Gavin Newsom in the race for California governor.
Local
Federal cuts leave future of Minnesota's low-income health insurance program, MinnesotaCare, in question
$800 million in federal cuts creates a challenge for MinnesotaCare funding.
Politics
Rep. Keith Ellison again faces questions about Farrakhan relationship
He says Nation of Islam leader's presence at 2013 dinner was incidental.
Business
Commerce chief recommends tariffs on steel, aluminum from China
Secretary offered Trump options to crack down on imports from China.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.