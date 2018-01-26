WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.