WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — White House legislative director Marc Short; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Short; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
