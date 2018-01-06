WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; author Michael Wolff.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; former Gov. Haley Barbour, R-Miss.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
National
More departures on horizon for struggling White House staff
Already setting turnover records, President Donald Trump's White House is bracing for even more staff departures and an increasing struggle to fill vacancies, shadowed by the unrelenting Russia probe, political squabbling and Trump's own low poll numbers.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's VA initiatives fall short of claims
In bountiful tweets and self-praise, President Donald Trump plays up "tremendous progress" in improving care for veterans in his first year. His claims fall short of reality.
National
Trump, GOP lawmakers to take up 2018 agenda at Camp David
President Donald Trump will huddle with congressional Republicans, Cabinet secretaries and aides at Camp David this weekend to discuss their 2018 legislative priorities.
National
AP Interview: Tillerson says fix sought to law on Iran deal
The Trump administration is working with key lawmakers on a legislative fix that could enable the United States to remain in the Iran nuclear deal, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in an interview with The Associated Press.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.