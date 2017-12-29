WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" —To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., Debbie Dingell, D-Md., and Will Hurd, R-Texas.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
