A type of watch made famous by Hollywood legend Paul Newman is making an internet star out of a military veteran.

An "Antiques Roadshow" guest identified only as David appeared on an episode shot in West Fargo and aired Monday on the public television series, and he was told by the appraiser that the Rolex Cosmograph watch he bought for $345.97 in 1974 while serving in the Air Force would sell at auction for up to $700,000.

The windfall sent David — shoulder-length gray hair and long, bushy beard and all — tumbling to the ground at the Bonanzaville history museum complex.

"You OK?" said appraiser Peter Planes, who walked around the table where the watch was displayed and checked on his floored guest.

"Unbelievable," said a smiling and back-on-his-feet David, who also let out a censored expletive and up to that point had been pretty much matter of fact during Planes' breakdown of the watch's special attributes.

In the few days since the episode was posted on YouTube, it has been viewed more than 4.5 million times and has elicited 2,300-plus comments. PBS will air the episode again on Feb. 3 and 10.

Planes explained that Newman wore that nearly exact model of watch in the 1969 race-car movie "Winning," but David's timepiece, made in 1971, has something the actor's didn't.

Inscribed on the face is the word "OYSTER," signifying that Rolex made this especially water-resistant watch "for an extremely short period of time." Newman's watch, dubbed "Daytona," lacks that designation.

David said during the episode shot on June 1, 2019, that "I knew that the Rolex watch was good for scuba diving," so he spent what for him at the time was about a month's military salary on the timepiece.

"I never used it," he said. "I looked at it and I said, 'You know, this is really too nice to take down in the salty water. ... I only took it out like two or three times to look at it, and that was about the extent of it before I brought it here."

Planes added that David pumped up the watch's value by never wearing it, and keeping all of its paperwork and the box it came in when he bought it. He was with Air Force in Thailand clearing roadside land mines at the time.

"A watch like yours," Planes told David, "may be one of the very few in the world that was never worn. [It's] one of the rarest Paul Newman models and in this condition, I don't think there's a better one in the world."

As for David's full identity, the makers of "Antiques Roadshow" aren't saying, and Bonanzaville executive director Brenda Warren said Thursday she hasn't a clue.

"I saw him in line," with others fortunate enough to have their items scrutinized by PBS' most-watched continuing series, Warren said. "But I was not close when David appeared. ... I know what you know. His name is David."