Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 21 points with four 3-pointers and nine assists as Davidson topped Fordham 74-62 on Sunday.
Mike Jones had 15 points for Davidson (8-9, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Carter Collins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom had three blocks.
Gudmundsson became the fourth player in school history to reach 500 career assists.
Fordham scored 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Onyi Eyisi had 17 points for the Rams (6-11, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Ty Perry added 13 points. Chris Austin had 11 points.
Davidson faces Saint Louis at home on Wednesday. Fordham takes on George Washington at home on Wednesday.
