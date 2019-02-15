NEW YORK — Italian fashion designer Gucci is announcing a major push to step up its diversity hiring following an uproar over an $890 sweater that resembled blackface.
The company also says it will hire a global director for diversity and inclusion, a newly created role. Gucci also is promising to launch a scholarship program to cultivate diverse design talent.
The announcement Friday came after Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri met in New York City's Harlem neighborhood with Dapper Dan, a well-known African-American designer, and other community members to hear their perspectives.
Bizzarri says Gucci has spent the past days conducting a "thorough review of the circumstances that led to this."
