LONDON — Guatemalan player Christopher Diaz-Figueroa has been banned from tennis for two years for match-fixing.
The Tennis Integrity Unit, which handles corruption cases in the sport, says the 28-year-old Diaz-Figueroa admitted to match-fixing at an ITF tournament in Prague in 2017, where he lost in the first round.
Diaz-Figueroa also had an extra year ban and $5,000 fine suspended for three years.
Diaz-Figueroa hit a career-high ranking of 326th in 2011 but is now down in 723rd. He has won five ITF singles titles in the lower-level Futures events and is the most successful Davis Cup player ever for Guatemala, with a career 41-21 record.
