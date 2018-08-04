GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan ex-President Alvaro Colom has been freed on bail after spending nearly six months in jail under investigation for alleged corruption.
Colom was granted conditional release after paying $133,000. The terms of his release stipulate that he may not leave the department of Guatemala, which includes the capital city.
Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval said Saturday that his office plans to appeal the judge's decision.
The 67-year-old Colom was president from 2008 to 2012. He was arrested Feb. 13 along with nine former Cabinet ministers in a case involving possible embezzlement and fraud related to public transportation concessions.
Colom has denied wrongdoing.
