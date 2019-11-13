GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan legislators have voted to reduce the possible jail terms for acts of corruption by as much as 50% for those who confess to their acts.
The country's unicameral congress voted by a slim majority Tuesday to approve the changes.
Guatemala has been in the grip of a corruption crisis that has ensnared public servants, businessmen and even former presidents.
Several of the legislators who voted for the changes are themselves under investigation. Though legislators enjoy immunity, many will lose that status if they were not re-elected for terms that start Jan. 1.
