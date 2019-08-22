GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal made it official Thursday: Alejandro Giammattei will be the country's next president.
Tribunal president Julio Solórzano said at a news conference that the results of the Aug. 11 runoff have been certified giving Giammattei the victory.
The court also officially declared César Guillermo Castillo Reyes as vice president-elect.
Giammattei, who will begin his four-year term Jan. 14, won about 58% of the 3.2 million votes cast, compared with 42% for former first lady Sandra Torres.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Global worry over Amazon fires escalates; Bolsonaro defiant
Amid global concern about raging Amazon fires, Brazil on Thursday said it was the target of a smear campaign by critics who contend President Jair Bolsonaro is not doing enough to curb widespread deforestation.
World
Guatemala certifies result of Aug. 11 presidential vote
Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal made it official Thursday: Alejandro Giammattei will be the country's next president.
World
After a safari ends in a nightmare, Benin awakens to the threat of terrorism
Kidnapping raises fears that extremists could push into small West African nation.
World
TS Ivo grows in Pacific off Mexico; Chantal ebbs in Atlantic
Tropical Storm Ivo gained strength off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday but wasn't expected to threaten land, while the once-Tropical Storm Chantal meandered in the Atlantic as a tropical depression far from North America.
World
US-Central America talks focus on drug, migrant trafficking
The U.S. acting homeland security secretary met Thursday in Panama with officials from Central America and Colombia to discuss fighting drug trafficking and migrant smuggling.