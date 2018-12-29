– The deaths of two Guatemalan children in U.S. Border Patrol custody raised a furor in the United States but drew a far more muted response in their own country, where a government focused on its survival is afraid that antagonizing the Trump administration could end U.S. support.

The children, Felipe Gómez Alonso, 8, and Jakelin Caal Maquín, 7, fell ill and died this month after they crossed the southwestern border into the United States with their fathers, in separate events, and were detained by the Border Patrol.

Their deaths prompted outrage in the United States over the conditions that migrants, especially children, endure in Border Patrol custody, putting the Trump administration on the defensive as the president insists Congress approve $5 billion toward building a wall he says will thwart illegal immigration.

But the Guatemalan government's response has been cautious. Aside from sending diplomatic notes to the State Department requesting an investigation into each child's death and offering to pay for the bodies' return home, the government has sidestepped the issue. There has been no formal protest against the U.S. crackdown on migrants or condemnation of the hardships that even children are facing in detention centers.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has made no public statement, leaving it to Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel to issue updates on her ministry's efforts to learn why the children died and to bring their bodies home.

"The government of Guatemala regrets that a citizen has lost her life in this journey and points out that the places where migrants cross now are more dangerous and the distances they travel are longer," the foreign ministry said in announcing Jakelin's death.

The reason for the government's reticence, analysts suggest, is a combination of Guatemala's centuries-old discrimination against its indigenous Mayan communities, into which both children were born, and a careful political calculation ahead of next July's presidential election.

Morales has cultivated relations with the Trump administration and its allies to assure their support in his fight against an international panel on corruption that has accused him of campaign finance violations and filed charges against a wide array of political and economic power brokers in Guatemala.

His efforts have been largely successful, and the United States has fallen silent as Morales has defied rulings from Guatemala's highest court and barred members of the panel, including its head, from the country.

This is a marked break with precedent: For years, the United States unequivocally supported the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala, the United Nations-backed panel known as CICIG, which has been working alongside Guatemalan prosecutors to bring corruption cases since 2007. Americans saw in its efforts a way to combat the corruption that has crippled Guatemala's political and economic development — and, in part, fueled the migration of its citizens.

But the Trump administration has remained supportive of Morales even as his actions to shut down CICIG have taken Guatemala to the brink of a constitutional crisis. Now, with migration becoming a growing irritant in that relationship, Morales is anxious to smooth over the tensions.

When a caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants crossed through Guatemala on its way to Mexico in October, the exodus angered President Donald Trump, who fired off messages on Twitter blaming Guatemala and Honduras for allowing them to move north, said Fernando Carrera, a former foreign minister in Guatemala.

Despite the deaths of the two children, "the government of Guatemala doesn't want to give more ammunition to that argument," Carrera said. "They stay quiet and they don't react."

The Guatemalan government's solicitous approach may not be enough to deter Trump's anger, though, given his single-minded focus on migration. On Friday morning, Trump, citing reports of a new caravan, repeated a threat to cut off aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for not blocking the flow.

Aid may be less of a worry for Morales, though, than continued U.S. support for his effort to oust the CICIG panel. For more than a year, Morales and his government have been carefully developing allies in Washington, nurturing ties with evangelical groups and conservative legislators and moving Guatemala's embassy to Jerusalem, soon after the Trump administration did.

The Morales government is keen to protect its relationship with the Trump administration, said Quique Godoy, who resigned last year as a senior planning official in the Morales government in protest of the attacks on CICIG.

"They are more worried about CICIG than trying to denounce the United States government of mismanaging" its treatment of migrants, Godoy said.

Carrera, the former foreign minister, said the Guatemalan government and its allies saw CICIG — which has insisted on controls in campaign finance — as a threat before the election next summer.

The results of the July vote will determine what happens to the panel. It will also affect Morales' future. He is not eligible to run for re-election and will lose his immunity from prosecution after stepping down, leaving him open to the CICIG-backed investigation into illicit campaign financing. The president's son and brother have also been targeted by the panel.

The children's deaths have also underscored the deep failures of successive Guatemalan governments to improve conditions for the country's poorest people, particularly the indigenous Maya who make up at least 40 percent of the population.

"We have a de facto apartheid society," said Anita Isaacs, a Guatemala scholar at Haverford College. "This country continues to be almost as racist as it has been historically."

The result is that the death of an indigenous child barely registers, she said: "These lives are worth less, and these people are fundamentally invisible."

Alongside that indifference, Isaacs said, is an interest in developing the regions where indigenous people live. Palm oil plantations have begun to encroach on the Q'eqchi' lands near the village where Jakelin's family lives. Historically, these communities have been evicted to make way for cash crops like sugar or coffee, Isaacs said.

"What better form of eviction than them leaving the country completely?" she asked. "That's a major reason why the Guatemalan government doesn't care."