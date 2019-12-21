GUATEMALA CITY — A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 17 people and leaving a dozen wounded, according to authorities
Volunteer firefighters told reporters the truck appeared to have collided with the bus from behind.
The national disaster agency said the bus had been headed from the northeastern Peten region to the capital.
It said the injured were taken to several hospitals in the region.
