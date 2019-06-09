HAGATNA, Guam — A Guam man has pleaded guilty to stealing cases of corned beef and canned mackerel.
Edwin Guiao Ocampo was the warehouse manager for 7-Day Supermarket and was accused of stealing more than $12,000 worth of corned beef and mackerel. Court documents say he gave 10 cases of corned beef and two cases of canned mackerel to his co-defendant, a former employee at the store.
The Pacific Daily News reports Ocampo received a deferred plea agreement last week, which means the case will be expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble.
In addition to pleading guilty, Ocampo agreeed to pay $500 to the store owner. He must also stay away from the owner and the store for the next three years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Guam man pleads guilty to stealing corned beef from store
A Guam man has pleaded guilty to stealing cases of corned beef and canned mackerel.
World
Kazakhstan: Protests of presidential vote bring 500 arrests
Police detained hundreds of people in Kazakhstan amid unauthorized protests of a presidential election Sunday that opponents alleged was a fake exercise in democracy.
World
Lawyers say Ghosn surprised by Renault action against him
Lawyers for former Renault chief Carlos Ghosn say they're surprised the French automaker's board has launched legal proceedings against Ghosn.
World
Cruise line says search for passenger in Mediterranean ended
A cruise ship passenger went overboard during a voyage in the Mediterranean Sea and a search for the missing Korean woman was called off without her being found, the cruise operator said Sunday..
World
Brexit backer vying to lead UK talks getting tough with EU
British politician Boris Johnson, a Brexit supporter who is the current favorite to be the U.K.'s next prime minister, has stepped up his bid for support by challenging the European Union on the terms of the country's delayed departure.