– It was sunset in the Venezuelan capital, and Juan Guaidó, the 36-year-old industrial engineer anointed earlier this year as the would-be savior of a troubled nation, leapt out of his unmarked Ford Explorer and into a middle-class neighborhood of mid-rise apartments.

"Viva Guaidó!" exclaimed one of the most fervent among the 250 or so neighbors who had ventured out to hear him speak. It was a far cry from the mass marches he commanded earlier in the year. Vegetable vendors at a nearby market, unmoved, continued to hawk their wilted remainders. Some in the crowd tried to stir a chorus of Guaidó's trademark (if borrowed) slogan: "¡Sí, Se Puede!" "Yes, we can!"

But the chant quickly fizzled out — just as the historic movement Guaidó launched at the beginning of the year is in danger of doing.

On an electric afternoon in January, Guaidó lit a flame of hope. Standing before the masses on a broad avenue in eastern Caracas, the head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly declared President Nicolás Maduro a "usurper" and invoked articles of the constitution that he said made him the nation's rightful leader. He vowed to free the people from police state repression and reverse a disastrous economic collapse — and quickly won recognition from the United States and dozens of other countries.

A wily opponent

Yet nearly a year later, Maduro — far wilier and more resilient than his opponents calculated — is still comfortably ensconced in the presidential palace. And the Venezuelans Guaidó once inspired are losing faith — in the opposition he leads, in its backers in the Trump administration and, for some, in Guaidó himself.

Opposition: Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido spoke at the National Assembly in Caracas on Tuesday. Opposition lawmakers who fear persecution by Maduro’s government can now cast their votes and debate virtually.

Their crisis of conviction comes at the most dangerous moment of Guaidó's nearly miraculous political arc.

Sensing his weakness, the socialist government's shadowy security apparatus has begun to close in — deploying bribes, intimidation and repression to snuff his movement out. Security forces raided the home of a lawmaker from Guaidó's party on Friday, and then accused her and three others of plotting a coup. Maduro announced arrest warrants against the four lawmakers on Sunday.

Guaidó dismissed the allegations as more of Maduro's intimidation, and said his presence during the raid saved lawmaker Yanet Fermín from being detained.

Perhaps more ominously, Guaidó is suddenly confronting revelations of corruption and plots against him from within his own ranks, tarnishing his movement and threatening to unravel the opposition's hard-won unity.

The once-steady threats of American force to oust Maduro — rhetoric that divided Guaidó's teetering coalition — have all but evaporated. But the Trump administration is weighing new steps — short of boots on the ground — that could further strain harmony. The options, according to two people familiar with U.S. deliberations, include a possible naval blockade of Venezuelan oil destined for Cuba, a key source of revenue for Maduro's heavily sanctioned government.

Maduro, the hand-chosen successor of the late Hugo Chávez, the founder of Venezuela's socialist state, maintains the support of Russia and China, which covet the country's natural resources and strategic position on the Caribbean coast of South America.

Yet Guaidó's biggest challenge lies in the exhausted eyes of everyday Venezuelans — such as the smattering of supporters who gathered to hear him speak on this unseasonably warm Caracas night.

He spoke tenderly to the group.

"I know," he said. "I know that you feel mentally tired."

"We're losing hope," cried out one woman behind him.

Adversaries emboldened

Earlier that day, Guaidó's gray, bulletproof Explorer edged forward through the traffic of eastern Caracas. Since rising at daybreak in the borrowed apartment he shares with his wife and their 2-year-old daughter, he had chugged three mugs of coffee. The flat, in a nondescript apartment block in the capital, is stocked with half-filled suitcases and 14 statues of the Virgin Mary.

He was en route to his makeshift "presidential palace" — a floor of offices in a high-rise business district pocked with burned-out light bulbs. A plastic podium bearing the official seal of Venezuela lies tucked away in one corner.

The government knows where Guaidó lives and works but has thus far not risked the international backlash that could come from detaining him. Yet as his popularity slips — some polls now show him below 40%, down from 65% in the spring — his adversaries are growing bolder.

Through the summer, Guaidó traveled the country relatively freely. But during a campaign stop at Venezuela's Margarita Island two months ago, the government shut down the hotel and seized the cars he used. He has limited his travels ever since.

For Venezuelans, the cost of supporting Guaidó has continued to rise. At one recent protest in the coastal city of Cumaná, he said, a demonstrator was detained and tortured.

As his driver takes a sharp left turn, Guaidó is on the phone with a supporter.

"Pa'lante!" he encourages the caller — Venezuelan slang for "Let's keep going!" But it's getting harder to continue, and he knows it.

"The people are tired of protesting and not obtaining what they ask for," Guaidó concedes. "But the country wants a transition."