– Opposition leader Juan Guaido called for nationwide demonstrations on Monday as he returns to Venezuela, in what could be a pivotal moment for the U.S.-backed campaign to oust authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro.

"I announce my return to the country," Guaidó said in a tweet on Sunday. "I call on the Venezuelan people to gather, throughout the country, tomorrow at 11 a.m."

Guaidó, 35, slipped into neighboring Colombia on Feb. 22 for what opposition leaders had billed as a potential turning point in Venezuela's political crisis — a showdown with security forces on the border, over the passage of tons of international humanitarian assistance. But the military largely stayed loyal to Maduro and dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets, leaving truckloads of aid stranded.

Maduro has said that Guaidó will "face justice" if he returns, noting that he defied a court order barring him from leaving the South American country. Guaidó has not said exactly when or where he will re-enter the country. He has been on a tour of Latin American nations and was in Ecuador on Sunday.

The U.S. and other countries have warned Maduro against detaining the opposition leader, who has been recognized by much of the world as Venezuela's interim president.

But it's unclear whether such pressure will sway Maduro, who is fighting for his political life. Since Guaidó declared himself interim president in late January, he has become the biggest threat to Maduro since the former union leader succeeded Hugo Chávez in 2013 as head of a radical leftist government. Tens of thousands of people have responded to Guaidó's calls for anti-government demonstrations.

If he is jailed, however, the opposition campaign could stall. Margarita López Maya, a Venezuelan political scientist, predicted that Maduro would not be dissuaded by threats of censure by foreign nations.

"I think Maduro has shown he's ready to assume the political costs of appearing a monster in the international community," she said.

David Smilde, a Venezuela expert at Tulane University, said Maduro might not realize the potential consequences of detaining Guaidó.

"He doesn't seem to realize the urgency of the situation. He feels stronger than he probably should," he said. Smilde added that Maduro faced a classic "dictator's dilemma" of being surrounded by "yes-men" who weren't informing him of the country's growing isolation and economic turmoil.

Maduro accused Guaidó of being part of a U.S. plot to overthrow the government.