Gender reversals are all the rage in Hollywood. From the all-female "Ghostbusters" to the recent recasting of "Overboard" to the upcoming "Ocean's 8" to a reimagining of "Splash" that is in the works, changing places has become the new norm.

Five filmmakers were asked to share which gender swaps they want to see next — and why. Here's what they suggested:

Kay Cannon, writer/producer of the "Pitch Perfect" trilogy

Remake pitch: "Grumpy Old Men" (1993), retitled "Grumpy Old Women."

Original plot: A mutual love interest (Ann-Margret) reignites the rivalry between two elderly, curmudgeonly neighbors (Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon).

New cast: Helen Mirren and Judi Dench, with George Clooney in the Ann-Margret role.

The gender swap's effect: "It would be great to have the ladies mad about the fact that in the '70s they burned their bras and fought the fight for equality of women — and now find themselves having to fight all over again. … 'What a waste of our lives!' "

A classic scene rewritten: Instead of Lemmon shouting, "Moron!" and Matthau responding, "Putz!" it would be Mirren yelling, "Slut!" and Dench responding with something unprintable. "And then an argument about slut-shaming: 'You can't slut-shame someone who hasn't had sex in 20 years.' "

Justin Simien, creator of TV's "Dear White People"

Remake pitch: "West Side Story" (1961), with Maria and Toni.

Original plot: In a spin on "Romeo and Juliet," a New York City gang member falls in love with a rival gang member's sister.

New cast: Samira Wiley as Maria and Janelle Monáe as Toni.

The effect: "A lot of people think gay history sort of begins in the '70s, but of course gay people have always been there, living complicated and secret, compartmentalized lives. Wouldn't it up the tension if it's not just a star-crossed love affair between two families, but if the love itself is totally forbidden?"

Classic scene revisited: "When they finally sort of meet in the street and Toni walks away singing 'Maria.' Back then, when you caught feelings for somebody [of the same gender], immediately you had to think about how to hide them."

Lena Waithe, appearing in "Ready Player One"

Remake pitch: "Goodfellas" (1990), with all black women and retitled "GoodQueens."

Original plot: The journey of small-time "wiseguy" Henry Hill reveals the seedier side of the Mafia in 1960s and '70s New York City.

New cast: Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong'o and Rashida Jones.

The effect: It would be a depiction of black women who have power but are unfettered by social mores.

Classic scenes revisited: "When Henry [Ray Liotta] realizes that his wife, beautifully played by Lorraine Bracco, flushed the dope: I want to see Angela Bassett yelling at her husband, possibly played by her real-life husband, Courtney B. Vance."

Lucia Aniello, writer/director of "Rough Night"

Remake pitch: "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" (2005), retitled "Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants" or "Boy Squad."

Original plot: When four best friends (Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera) find a pair of pants that fits all of them, they deem it magic and mail it to one another during the first summer they spend apart.

New cast: Timothée Chalamet, R.J. Cyler, Lucas Hedges, Tony Revolori.

The effect: "It would be lovely to see a movie about a group of teen boys who aren't afraid of being sensitive, kind and thoughtful. The idea that boys would be as committed to their friendships would make it refreshing."

Classic scenes revisited: "The scene where they all try on the pants and they all realize that they look good in them. To see boys be excited about a pair of pants fitting them all, despite the fact that they have drastically different bodies, would be such an exuberant, exciting scene." The problem is, "It would be infuriating how good those boys can all look in a pair of Levis."

Diablo Cody, writer of "Tully"

Remake pitch: "Jackass: The Movie" (2002).

Original plot: In the film based on MTV's comedy-reality-prank show, a bunch of fearless dudes do anything for a laugh, including inflicting themselves with bodily harm.

The effect: "If you see a man electrocute his genitalia on purpose, people are like, 'This is hilarious.' If a woman did the same thing, people would be like, 'That is a psychotic whore who is self-harming and has psychological issues.' I want people to realize they have double standards. The funny fat guy is a staple, whereas if a bigger woman does comedy, it turns into this weirdly controversial thing where she gets, like, death threats on Twitter."

New cast: Stuntwomen. "Or me. I've already had stupid tattoos, and I guess I'm not that far from putting a fish hook through my lip."

Classic scenes revisited: "When Johnny Knoxville dresses up as the old man and messes with people. That would give me great joy, to assume the character of a very old woman, get in people's faces, and terrify them. I think it might be easier to do as a woman."