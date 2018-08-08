IT firm Atomic Data has vacated its 12-year home in North Loop for a larger headquarters that can accommodate 155 of its 165 employees in Marquette Plaza, the refurbished one-time home of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank.



The newly renovated space, most of the 11th floor, will house 80-plus just-moved Atomic Data engineers, technician, and administrative staff in the same location as Atomic Data’s flagship Minneapolis Central Data Center as well as the company’s service desk, network operations center and more.

The Marquette Plaza offices also provides Atomic Data with a larger space to accommodate a still-growing workforce.

“The move to Marquette Plaza marks an exciting new chapter— of greater efficiency, professionalism, and dedication to the community,” said Atomic CEO Jim Wolford. “The new space will not only allow us to double our head count, but also better serve our clients.”

Atomic Data’s previous headquarters at 615 N. 3rd street will serve as the home of FoundationTechnologies, an Atomic Data sister company. Atomic Data had been located at the North Loop site since 2009.

The historic building at North 3rd Street and 7th Avenue, was the scene at the intersection outside to a massive labor strike in 1934 and violence between workers and guards and police; what became known as ‘Bloody Friday.’ It was among strikes nationally that gave rise to industrial unions.

Atomic Data also has small offices in South Dakota, San Diego, New York, Colorado, and Los Angeles.

The company, which has been working to diversify its workforce through the nonprofit IT-training program, IT Ready, also is working with Summit Academy of North Minneapolis to train up to 30 people of color.

They will get free training and an Atomic Data internship over the next year.

The program is funded by Atomic Data and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.