MADISON, Wis. — A government watchdog group says outside groups are pumping money into a half-dozen key legislative races.
According to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, groups have spent $990,000 on the 1st Senate District race between Democrat Caleb Frostman and Republican Andre Jacque.
Groups have spent $928,888 in the 17th Senate District race between Republican incumbent Howard Marklein and Democrat Kriss Marion. They've spent $532,563 in the race between Republican incumbent Roger Roth and Democrat Lee Snodgrass in the 19th Senate District.
On the Assembly side, groups have spent $170,350 in the race for an open seat in the 14th District; $132,244 in the 51st; $129,492 in the 23rd; and $111,894 in in the 92nd.
The groups include the League of Conservation Voters, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Americans For Prosperity.
