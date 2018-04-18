NEW YORK — Hoping to increase diversity in American orchestras, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is making a $1.8 million grant over four years to three organizations joining together for a new initiative.

The League of American Orchestras, the New World Symphony and The Sphinx Organization, a Detroit-based group trying to diversify the arts, said Wednesday they are partnering to create the National Alliance for Audition Support.

The league says the percentage of African-Americans in American orchestras has remained at about 1.8 percent from 2002-14 and the percentage of Latinos increased from 1.8 percent to 2.5 percent.

The NAAS plans to offer mentoring, audition preparation, financial support for audition travel and development, and showcases. It will start with an auditioning program in Miami hosted by the New World Symphony from June 6-8.