MADISON, Wis. — A group is suing the state Department of Justice to obtain records related to the Affordable Care Act.

The Center for Media and Democracy filed the action Tuesday in Madison. According to the lawsuit, the organization filed an open records request with DOJ in August seeking all ACA-related internal communications between January and Aug. 3. The agency denied the request, calling it too burdensome.

Attorney General Brad Schimel joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the ACA in April. Both he and Gov. Scott Walker have been working to repeal the act, although Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch vowed in a campaign ad that as long as she and Walker are in office people with pre-existing conditions will be guaranteed health insurance, an ACA protection.

A DOJ spokeswoman didn't reply to an email.