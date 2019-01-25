After gathering input from retailers, property owners, real estate brokers and others, the Minneapolis Downtown Council said Friday it will make a pointed effort to woo more retail stores to the newly revitalized Nicollet Avenue promenade.

The business group kicked off the effort by releasing a report on the state of retail and highlighting the city’s demographic strengths.

As part of a Downtown 2025 plan, similar reports will be generated each year to “help fuel development strategies and attract business and retail” to the downtown area, according to a news release.

The report was prepared with the city of Minneapolis, its planning and economic development arm and the Minneapolis Foundation.

Thumbing through the report feels almost painful as the state endures a withering arctic blast. Colorful scenes of downtown streets show folks in short sleeves, walking their bikes and staring across riverfront vistas in sunglasses.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council will market a “core downtown retail district” between 5th and 10th streets on Nicollet Avenue, to capitalize on such developments as the Dayton’s Project and renovations of RSM Plaza, Gaviidae Common and RBC Plaza.

Among the bullet points in a list of goals, the group pledges to “examine signage,” a pursuit no doubt underscored by the throngs of lost souls in town for last year’s Super Bowl and the thousands of volunteers it took to guide them through a confusing warren of skyways.