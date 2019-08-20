SAN FRANCISCO — A nonprofit open government group is suing San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city police after failing to get access to records about a police raid on a freelance journalist.

The First Amendment Coalition wants to find out if the police department authorized officers to search the home, office and phones of journalist Bryan Carmody.

Its lawsuit filed Tuesday also seeks to learn what role elected leaders played in the raid that alarmed journalism advocates.

Police were investigating a leaked police report on May 10 when officers armed with a sledgehammer and pickaxe raided Carmody's home and office.

The coalition filed public records requests seeking details about the raid, but the department and mayor's office delayed or refused to respond.

City attorney's office spokesman John Cote did not immediately respond to a request for comment.