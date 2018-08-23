CAIRO — The SITE Intelligence Group says the leader of al-Qaida is urging unity among Muslims in a new 5-minute video speech.
Ayman al-Zawahri calls on Muslims everywhere — including fighters and preachers — to unite in Islamic jihad, or holy war, in the video released Thursday, according to SITE. The group tracks online activity of jihadist organizations.
In April last year, al-Zawahri released an audio recording urging followers and other militants in Syria to unite ranks against the government and other enemies.
The release of the video Thursday comes a day after the Islamic State group released a new audio message purportedly of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the first such recording to emerge in almost a year.
Al-Qaida has vowed to fight on in Idlib province, Syria's last major rebel stronghold, in the face of a possible regime offensive there.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.