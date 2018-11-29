MADISON, Wis. — A government watchdog group says outside groups spent more than $60 million in Wisconsin's 2018 fall elections, a record for midterm contests.
The Wisconsin Democracy Group released a report Thursday that found outside groups spent $61.4 million. The previous record for outside spending in a midterm election in Wisconsin was $36.6 million, set in 2014.
Republican-leaning organizations spent nearly $31.2 million. Democratic-leaning groups spent $30.1 million.
The Democratic Governors Association spent the most at an estimated $13.5 million. The Republican Governors Association spent $10.9 million through Right Direction Wisconsin PAC and ACC Wisconsin PAC.
The Republican Attorneys General Association spent almost $3 million. The Democratic Attorneys General Association spent $2.2 million.
