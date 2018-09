BERLIN — A new group calling itself "Stand Up" and led by one of Germany's most prominent leftist politicians has officially launched its "movement" to revive the fortunes of the country's ailing left.

Sahra Wagenknecht, from the country's furthest left-leaning party, as well as two well-known members of the Greens and the Social Democrats, told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that they had already garnered the support of more than 100,000 people online.

Wagenknecht said: "We are witnessing a crisis of democracy in Germany" and the group — called "Aufstehen" in German — wants to reach out to people who "no longer feel represented" by mainstream politics.

The movement has been met with skepticism by other members of the country's three left-leaning parties.