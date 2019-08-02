Just a few months ago, Colorado agreed to radically rethink the way the president is chosen in the United States.

The state joined a compact to award its electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. The plan would become law if states representing 270 electors join, ensuring the popular vote winner the presidency. (So far, 16 states representing 196 electors have joined.)

That decision, approved by the state's Democratic governor in March, prompted a serious backlash that culminated Thursday, when activists submitted a petition to repeal the law by referendum in 2020.

The contentious fight, with fundraising and grassroots organizing on both sides, reflects a national reckoning with how U.S. leaders are elected that intensified after 2016, when President Donald Trump won the election but lost the popular vote by about 3 million ballots.

"Colorado has benefited from being a swing state in the past, but it doesn't look like it's going to be a swing state in the future," said state Sen. Mike Foote, D, who sponsored the National Popular Vote bill in the Senate. "Colorado voters are going to realize that their votes just don't really matter."

The state has supported Democratic candidates in the last three presidential elections. Although it has one Republican and one Democratic U.S. senator, the last two governors have been Democrats who spearheaded liberal policies such as marijuana legalization.

The popular vote law, Foote said, would give all voters a reason to turn up at the polls.

"Everybody's vote should be equal; everybody should matter," Foote said.

But the state's Republicans fear they would lose their voice if the popular vote took hold.

Rose Pugliese, a commissioner for Mesa County, said a popular vote would silence Coloradans and draw national candidates away from Colorado and toward highly populated areas on the coasts.

That's why she decided to mobilize the day after the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact was signed into law, organizing rallies in support of the electoral college system. She and allies have gathered more than 227,000 signatures in support of repeal, she said.

"It bothers me that places with higher populations that don't understand the issues in Colorado could make a decision for us," she said. "That's pretty offensive."

Others argue the state's increasingly clear partisanship is already diminishing their power as voters.

"Right now, when a Colorado voter fills out their ballot of who they want for president — whether independent, Republican or Democrat — if it's not the popular choice in this state, then why vote?" said Jessie Koerner, a communications specialist for the League of Women Voters of Colorado, a nonpartisan organization that has advocated getting rid of the electoral college for decades. "Why even make your voice heard?"

Koerner said bypassing the electoral system will galvanize voters who decide to stay home on Election Day because their vote "won't matter." It could motivate conservatives who are discouraged or liberals who become apathetic because their states will inevitably vote blue, she said.

"Colorado is becoming a blue state, and those Republican and independent voters would get to join forces with Republican and independent voters from all over the country," she said. "So it ceases to be a purely Colorado process in electing the president, and those voices get elevated."