On Sunday night, Faiz Shakir, the campaign manager for Sen. Bernie Sanders, received a call from his onetime boss and longtime mentor, former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

Reid was delivering disappointing news: He planned to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, who was quickly emerging as Sanders’ chief rival in the presidential primary.

The call would set off a whirlwind 24 hours for the Sanders campaign, which just days earlier had seemed as if it was on a runaway train to the Democratic nomination. Hours after Reid’s phone call, as Sanders prepared to host a rally in Salt Lake City, news broke that Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a moderate, planned to drop out of the race and endorse Biden. Reports also flowed in that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who had dropped out Sunday night, would back Biden, too.

The swiftness of the coalescence around Biden caught the Sanders team off guard. Even after Biden handily won in South Carolina on Saturday, beating Sanders by nearly 30 percentage points, aides had spent Sunday reluctant to declare the primary a two-person race between Sanders and Biden. By Monday afternoon, however, everyone on the campaign recognized the new dynamics.

“We always anticipated that there would be consolidation of an establishment side,” Shakir said in an interview Monday night. “It’s one thing to know it’s going to happen, and it’s another thing to watch it happen so very quickly.

“Because of the swiftness with which it moved,” he added, “it’s becoming clear that in order for us to win this nomination, that road clearly flows through Joe Biden.”

As the contours of the race heading into Super Tuesday became more apparent, the campaign began reaching out to progressive groups and politicians, Shakir said, hoping to consolidate more support quickly. It also hashed out a strategy that involved drawing more explicit contrasts to Biden.

But the reality of such a direct confrontation with Biden, a five-decade fixture in Washington politics, poses challenges for Sanders, whose style of grassroots politics and long history as an outsider means he cannot muster the same kind of institutional forces. Instead, he relies on a loyal army of individual donors who give $18 at a time and a progressive network that for all of its ambition remains in some ways disjointed and uncoordinated.

“There’s a reason the establishment has power, keeps power and maintains powers, because these are the things that they do well,” Shakir said.

Complicating matters, Sanders’ chief ideological rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, remains in the race.

Even before Reid’s phone call, the Sanders campaign had been gearing up for a showdown with Biden.

By Monday night — when Klobuchar, Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke were joining Biden in Texas for a public show of support — the Sanders campaign began to put some of its new strategy into play, and the candidate himself displayed more public urgency.

At a rally in St. Paul, he laced into Biden for his record on Social Security, bankruptcy and his vote to authorize the war in Iraq.

And in a flash of magnanimity Sanders encouraged Buttigieg and Klobuchar supporters to join him instead of Biden.

“The door is open,” he said, grinning. “Come on in!”